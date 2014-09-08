© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com Components | September 08, 2014
Fingerprint Cards' collaboration with Huawei
Fingerprint Cards (FPC) will collaborate with Huawei on Ascend Mate7 fingerprint reader. Huawei Ascend Mate7 incorporates Fingerprint Cards Touch Sensor FPC1020.
Fingerprint authentication technology removes the need for usernames and passwords on connected devices.
Johan Carlström, President and Chief Executive Officer of FPC, comments: “Huawei is the third largest smartphone manufacturer in the world and we are proud that Huawei selected FPC (FPC1020) for this flagship launch. We congratulate Huawei on being the first player in the world to launch an Android smartphone featuring a touch fingerprint sensor. Touch fingerprint sensors from FPC raise the bar and provide a never-before-seen superior user experience. FPC on the 20th of December 2013 announced this Design Win anonymously and on the 5th of May 2014, FPC announced a ramp order related to this project.“
Bruce Li, PDT Manager of Huawei, comments: “Ascend Mate7 is a global flagship model, enabled with a touch fingerprint sensor. We see fingerprint sensors as a key feature in smartphones for important use cases such as mobile payments and data protection. We are very pleased with the performance of the FPC touch fingerprint sensor and the support that FPC has provided to us and are looking forward to a continued cooperation with FPC”
