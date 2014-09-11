© ermess dreamstime.com

Acal BFi strengthens business with Sangshin Elecom

Acal BFi and Sangshin Elecom extend pan-European relationship to include humidity sensors

Acal BFi have extended their pan-European relationship with Sangshin Elecom to include the company’s miniature range of resistive and capacitive humidity sensors.



Martin Kemp, European Business Development Director – Sensors at Acal BFi said: “We are delighted to extend our relationship with Sangshin to develop the European market for their range of capacitive and resistive humidity sensors. Following the acquisition of CompoTRON in 2011 and its integration into Acal BFi, we have successfully developed significant new business for Sangshin’s RF filter and antenna product portfolio across Europe. We are confident that the addition of their sensor products will continue to build on this successful relationship”.



Jae Chang, Vice President of Sangshin said: “We have a trusted partner in Acal BFi, and the decision to expand our pan-European agreement with them to include our range of humidity sensors is testament to their recognised design in and custom sensor solution capabilities, which customers requiring our humidity sensors will now benefit from”.