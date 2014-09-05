© vladek dreamstime.com

FCI and Samtec in new strategic partnership

FCI Electronics and Samtec has signed a second-source agreement under which Samtec is licensed to manufacture, market and sell FCI’s next generation ExaMAX high speed connector product portfolio.

“This second-source agreement pools technology and manufacturing capabilities of both companies to provide for FCI’s new ExaMAX high speed connector solutions” says Alessandro Perrotta, CEO of FCI. “We are pleased to reach an agreement with Samtec, an equally respected manufacturer who shares a similar vision in providing superior customer service, quality and technological innovation. Samtec is well positioned to undertake the manufacture and sales of these innovative FCI solutions.



“Both FCI and Samtec are widely recognized as signal integrity leaders with fully integrated worldwide manufacturing and customer service footprints to support our customers. This unique backplane solution will fill an important role in our ability to supply our customers with high-speed connections through the full signal chain. Our Signal Integrity Group and Teraspeed Consulting Division have significant system engineering and platform design experience and we look forward to bring the knowledge to our customers with this new venture. Samtec is fully committed to support FCI’s customers as their second source, and to increase the installed based for the system with our customers” added John Shine, CEO of Samtec.