Mitsubishi Electric goes with Aixtron

Japanese Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (MELCO) has begun operations with Aixtron’s AIX 2800G4 HT Planetary Reactor system.

The 11x4-inch wafer configuration tool will be used mainly for the development and volume production of high efficiency GaN-on-Si power amplifiers for mobile communication base stations.



Dr. Frank Wischmeyer, Vice President Power Electronics of Aixtron, says: “Gallium Nitride-on-Silicon technology is becoming the technology of choice for manufacturers of power electronics as it offers high performance and cost effective manufacturing processes on 4”, 6” and 200 mm Silicon. We are very pleased to enable MELCO to produce devices like monolithic high-efficiency power amplifiers or discrete HEMTs.”



GaN-based components enable higher power densities at higher frequencies with potential applications that include satellite communication and radar, in addition to mobile phone network base stations.