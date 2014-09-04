© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

CMOSIS assigns Director of Business Development for America

The Belgian based CMOSIS, has assigned Bruce Bradford as the new Director of Business Development based in Cary, North Carolina to manage CMOSIS operations and growth in America.

“We are extremely delighted with this important step in the further development of CMOSIS as a leading player in advanced CMOS image sensors,” said Lou Hermans, Chief Operating Officer, CMOSIS. “ We are investing in establishing CMOSIS America and the assignment of Bruce Bradford to support our existing customer base and to pursue new relationships and opportunities. We are delighted to have Bruce Bradford joining our team as the newly appointed Director of Business Development. We see America as an important region with lots of opportunities for our business. Bruce’s long history with CMOS sensors, CCD’s and camera systems marketplace will bring our business in America to the next level. A local, US presence was the logical step to achieve this.”



Bruce Bradford experience in the imaging market includes working with companies such as Fairchild Imaging and e2v.



“CMOSIS is a top notch high-tech company that has developed many high performance CMOS sensors meeting the increased demand of existing and emerging imaging applications. I am very excited to join the team and manage the new operations of CMOSIS in America. It is very motivating to see CMOSIS’ commitment to innovate new image sensor technologies that the market demands in America. The investment in the new entity shows the dedication to support the business in the region”, Bruce Bradford said.