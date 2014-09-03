© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Seagate completes acquisition of LSI’s flash businesses

Seagate Technology has completed its acquisition of the assets of LSI’s Accelerated Solutions Division (“ASD”) and Flash Components Division (“FCD”) from Avago Technologies Limited.

“There is a growing opportunity for mobile and enterprise flash-based storage solutions, which is why we’re excited about this strategic technology acquisition,” said Steve Luczo, Seagate Chairman and CEO. “Integrating LSI’s Enterprise PCIe flash and SSD controller products, and its engineering capabilities into Seagate’s leading storage technology portfolio and product development will expand our ability to meet a broader base of customers’ needs and drive new revenue opportunities.”



This technology acquisition immediately boosts Seagate’s range and depth of flash storage capabilities and brings additional engineering expertise to accelerate its roadmap in the growing flash market.