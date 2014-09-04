© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

Mouser to distribute Broadcom mass market products

Mouser Electronics has signed a global distribution agreement with Broadcom Corporation.

“Mouser is thrilled to serve as Broadcom’s first online catalog distributor,” said Jeff Newell, Mouser Senior Vice President of Products. “Mouser’s partnership with Broadcom provides customers worldwide with an enhanced selection of industry-leading products including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Smart, and leading-edge RoboSwitch™ and StrataConnect™ Ethernet devices."



"Mouser's excellent semiconductor-centric marketing and search engine optimization (SEO) capabilities make them an ideal choice as our eCommerce distributor," said Vince Brocato, Broadcom Senior Director, Global Channel.