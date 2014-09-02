© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com

Analog Power adds Solid State to its distributor roster

Solid State Inc. has signed an authorized distribution agreement with Analog Power Inc.

Under the agreement, Solid State Inc. will provide global sales and design support and fulfillment services for Analog Power Inc.,products, including N-Channel and P-Channel MOSFETs, with on-resistance as low as 1.5 mΩ, in packages such as DFN3x3-8, SO-8, lead-less SO-8 (exposed pad), Dpak and TO-220.



Analog Power Inc.,added Solid State Inc. to its distribution roster because of Solid State Inc.'s position as a supplier of power semiconductor products to the power management, power supply, industrial controls, consumer and telecom markets.



Solid State Inc. is based in Bloomfield N.J., from this location, Solid State Inc. provides supply chain and value added services to customers, helping them streamline their supply chain.



Jeff Rupp Director of Sales, Analog Power Inc. said the partnership with Solid State Inc. is an opportunity for Analog Power Inc. to increase sales in diverse market segments.



He said Solid State Inc. maintains broad and deep product inventories for small volume and production quantity customers.



“We expect this new distribution agreement will prove to be a huge benefit to everyone, especially our customers,” said Rupp.



Rupp states Solid State Inc.'s expertise in providing technical assistance to customers engineering and design teams will provide OEMs with a competitive advantage in the marketplace.