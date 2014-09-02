© evertiq

Stadium Power inks it with Future Electronics

Future Electronics has signed a global distribution franchise agreement with UK power supply manufacturer Stadium Power.

The Stadium Power portfolio of AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, LED drivers and intelligent battery chargers will be available through Future Electronics’ specialist Future Power Solutions (FPS) division, adding to an already strong line card of suppliers.



Steve Carr, Vice-President of Vertical Markets at Future Electronics (EMEA), said: “FPS has enjoyed dramatic growth since its launch in 2010, and this new engagement with Stadium enhances our ability to satisfy customers if one of our vast range of standard power supplies does not meet their requirements. Stadium Power is best in class at designing and manufacturing high-quality, high-performance custom power supplies, and this agreement ensures that we can provide a solution to any power design problem or opportunity that an OEM might have.”



Charlie Peppiatt, CEO at Stadium Group Plc said: “Future Power Solutions offers power system designers at OEMs’ a world-class technical and logistics service, and I am confident that Stadium Power’s customisation capabilities, as well as our broad portfolio of standard power supplies, will be very ably represented by FPS.”