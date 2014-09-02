© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

Intel's mobile move: hire Qualcomm executive

Intel has wanted to step up its game on the mobile market for awhile now, and the company might just have done its smartest move to date in regards to that.

The chipmaker has hired some talent from one of its biggest rivals, namely Qualcomm to step up its game in mobile and connected gadgets. And the talent is no other than Amir Faintuch, according to a report in Reuters.



Amir Faintuch joins Intel as a senior vice president and co-general manager of the Platform Engineering Group. At Qualcomm, he oversaw the company's networking and connectivity businesses as the president of Qualcomm Atheros, the report continues.



The interesting bit will be to see how this new addition will affect Intel's efforts to be a prime player on the mobile market, time will tell.