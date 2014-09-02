© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Fibercore to acquire Fibertronix

Fibercore, a UK based designer and manufacturer of specialty optical fiber, has acquired Fibertronix.

The Fibertronix product-range encompasses specialty fiber and coatings, targeted at harsh environment applications within both the Oil and Gas and Medical Industries and utilizes photonic technologies developed at the Swedish research institute, Acreo Swedish ICT.



Fibercore CEO, Dr Christopher Emslie commented: “This acquisition is a key part of Fibercore’s long-term strategy to support the Oil and Gas Industry’s increasing demands for specialty optical fiber and harsh-environment cables. Combining Fibertronix’s cutting-edge technology in hermetic carbon and high-temperature polyimide coating with Fibercore’s unparalleled experience in the high-volume manufacture of sensing fibers and reputation for exceptional levels of customer support will generate the specialty fiber resource that the industry has been crying-out for."



"Opportunities in Medical are equally exciting with Fibertronix’s fiber bragg grating solutions and autoclavable coatings marrying well with Fibercore’s multicore, single mode and polarization maintaining products. I would like to thank Fibertronix for their energy and enthusiasm in making this happen and look forward to a tremendous future together,” Christopher Emslie concludes.



As a part of the acquisition, Fibercore will also gain Dr Saeed Rehman as SVP of Business Development who will be joining with immediate effect.