Mouser expands distribution accord with ADLINK into Europe

Mouser Electronics has greatly expanded its agreement with ADLINK Technology to distribute ADLINK products across Europe.

Mouser’s international distribution agreement with ADLINK now includes EMEA, China and the Americas.



ADLINK Technology is a Premier Member of the Intel IoT Solutions Alliance. Mouser stocks and delivers the range of ADLINK Technology products, including embedded computing products and services to the test and measurement, automation & process control, gaming, communications, medical, network security, and transportation industries.



“ADLINK Technology is a recognized world leader in the industry, and we are very pleased to expand our highly valued partnership,” said Russell Rasor, Mouser Vice President of Supplier Management. “For design engineers and manufacturers around the world, this means faster, easier access to ADLINK’s products.”