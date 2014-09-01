© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com

congatec appoints regional sales manager for UK and Ireland

congatec AG has appointed Neil Wood as Regional Sales Manager UK & Ireland.

In his new role, Neil Wood is responsible for developing congatec’s direct and indirect sales channels across these regions. In close cooperation with the regional distribution partners AMC, Avnet Embedded and Data Modul, he will focus on growing business in key markets such as medical technology, digital signage, traffic management, transportation and industrial controls.



He started his sales career almost 30 years ago and spent the last 18 years selling embedded and industrial computer systems for major UK companies such as Bluechip Technology, Steatite, Diamond Point International, Review Display Systems, Captec and Portwell.



"My goal for the next 5 years is simple," states Neil. "I plan to establish congatec as the number one supplier of computer-on-modules (COMs) in the UK & Ireland, while the international team is working towards making congatec the No 1 COM supplier worldwide. I also see myself as a bit of an educator and want to explain the benefits and long term sustainability of COM-based systems to existing industrial & embedded SBC customers."



"I am pleased that we have been able to add such an experienced player to our team," says Bernd Hacker, VP Sales & Marketing at congatec. "Neil’s sales drive, contacts and knowledge of the major growth markets will significantly strengthen our position in the UK and Ireland."