Inspur selects Micron as memory provider

Micron Technology and Inspur Group has entered into an agreement where Micron's 8Gb DDR3 SDRAM components will be used in a wide range of Inspur's computing products.

This announcement follows Micron's July 11 introduction of the industry's first monolithic 8Gb DDR3 SDRAM, based on the company's latest-generation 25nm DRAM manufacturing process.



The 8Gb DDR3 SDRAM is the newest addition to Micron's portfolio of advanced memory and storage solutions and will be used by Inspur to deliver high-performance, power-efficient servers targeted at cloud data centers and high-performance computing applications. Inspur will begin integrating Micron's components in their 2U rack products in early 2015 and will start volume shipments shortly thereafter.



"The industry-wide need for greater memory density due to virtualization and data intensive workloads was the catalyst for Micron's development of this product," said Robert Feurle, vice president of compute and networking marketing at Micron. "We work closely with our partners to meet market needs and are committed to offering leading-edge solutions that support their end users' technical and business requirements."



"Micron's 8Gb DDR3 product portfolio provides cost-effective, high-density memory solutions that will help us meet the demands of our customers," said Mr. Zhang HaiTao, Vice President of Inspur Group. "The rapid growth of cloud-based data centers and high-performance computing applications will greatly benefit from this advancement in memory, and we are excited to be working with Micron on the leading edge."