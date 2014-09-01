© ragsac19 dreamstime.com

Texas Instruments names Dave Pahl vice president

Texas Instruments has appointed Dave Pahl as vice president in charge of investor relations where he oversees communications with TI’s investor community. He previously served as director of investor relations.

“Dave’s deep knowledge of the company, thorough understanding of our strategy, and years of experience in working with investors make him the ideal person to lead investor relations into the future. We look forward to Dave’s continuing contributions to Texas Instruments,” said Terri West, TI senior vice president and manager of communications and investor relations.



Pahl’s experience with TI spans more than 25 years. He began his career as an applications engineer, moving to a sales and management position in Silicon Valley for eight years. Pahl returned to Dallas as a marketing manager and then moved to Houston as a program manager