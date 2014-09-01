© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

DelfMEMS appoints Cybele Rolland as CEO

RF components player DelfMEMS has appointed Cybele Rolland as CEO and Herve Martin as Executive Chairman.

Cybele Rolland, joined the company 5 years ago as CFO. She previously held multiple management positions in industrial companies such as in purchasing, supply chain, cost controlling and finance.



Cybele Rolland said: "I am very honored to be chosen to lead DelfMEMS. Over the past 8 years, the company has built a team of highly skilled and dedicated engineers, gathering experts in MEMS technology and RF solutions. DelfMEMS is developing new products that will provide a breakthrough in RF technology. Next year will be dedicated to set up production operations and starting delivery to our customers."