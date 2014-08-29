© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

ROHM establish foundry Business for MEMS

ROHM has established a process for MEMS utilizing thin-film piezoelectric elements, and implemented a foundry business that integrates product design and manufacturing processes, from wafer pulling to mounting.

Piezoelectric elements, which possess the inherent property of generating a voltage when pressure is applied, are incorporated into a wide variety of electronic devices, from conventional inkjet printheads to autofocus systems in infrared and standard cameras. Combining these elements with MEMS technology, which is commonly used in accelerometers and gyroscopes, makes it possible to simplify design and reduce the size of processing controllers, contributing to increased performance, lower costs, and greater end-product miniaturization.



“We have already begun conducting joint development of piezoelectric MEMS products based on customer requirements and gradually expanding our production lines to accommodate growth markets, such as industrial inkjet printers, sensors, and wearable devices. Going forward ROHM will continue to integrate piezoelectric elements with MEMS technology in order to achieve greater miniaturization and energy savings,” the company writes in a press release.



However, in the device creation of piezoelectric MEMS, thin-film deposition that possesses high piezoelectric properties and precision fabrication and molding of micro-piezoelectric elements are difficult to realize. Furthermore, high-precision processing is required for the MEMS drive block, and additional knowledge and expertise – along with the cultivation of new technologies – are needed in order to support next-generation applications and emerging markets.



In response to these challenges, ROHM is actively engaged in the research of thin-film piezoelectric elements.