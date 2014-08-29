© alphaspirit dreamstime.com

Microchip looking to scoop up CSR plc

Microchip Technology Incorporated has had preliminary mutual discussions with CSR plc regarding ways in which its relationship with CSR could be advanced, including possibly an acquisition of CSR.

Microchip and CSR have worked together on business initiatives in the past, such as a Bluetooth module initiative.



The discussions between the parties are at a very preliminary stage and there can be no certainty that an offer will be made, nor as to the terms on which any offer might be made, or that any other type of transaction will be entered into with CSR or as to the terms, structure or form of any such transaction.