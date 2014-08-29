© saniphoto dreamstime.com Business | August 29, 2014
SPI Solar subsidiary in new EPC agreement
SPI Solar's subsidiary, Xinyu Xinwei New Energy, has entered into an engineering, procurement and construction (“EPC”) agreement with Zhongwei Hengji Weiye Photovoltaic Power.
The agreement is for the construction of a 30 megawatt project (MW) in Zhongwei City, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, China.
The construction of the project is expected to begin in August 2014 with completion and grid connection anticipated before the end of 2014. EPC services to be provided by Xinwei include survey and design, procurement of equipment and materials, construction and installation, technical services, and training, among others.
This EPC agreement represents a significant milestone for SPI in developing solar projects in Western China, and adds to SPI’s growing EPC business in the domestic China PV market.
“We are pleased to announce SPI’s first EPC experience for a PV project in Ningxia, highlighting the opportunity for the construction of solar projects across China’s interior regions,” said Min Xiahou, global Chief Executive Officer of SPI. “This announcement follows others we’ve recently made regarding projects in China, and we anticipate that we will continue to expand SPI’s footprint across this growing PV market through EPC contracts, project development and selected investments in a diversified portfolio of solar projects and assets.”
