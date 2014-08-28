© tom_schmucker dreamstime.com

Qualcomm may face antitrust investigation

Qualcomm may face an EU antitrust investigation, which could lead to a billion dollar fine.

Chipmaker Qualcomm may face some legal issues as a European investigation related to a four year old complaint from a Nvidia subsidiary, according to Reuters report citing three people familiar with the matter.



Timing could have been better as the company is seeking an end to another investigation by China's pricing regulator into monopoly practices, something that could result – if found guilty – in a USD 2.5 billion.