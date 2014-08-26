© yuri-arcurs-dreamstime.com

ASE collaborates on MEMS device with Bosch Sensortec

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, a largest semiconductor assembly and test service provider, has been selected by Bosch Sensortec GmbH as a key manufacturing and technology partner for production of a sensor device.

Through utilizing wafer level packaging technologies developed at ASE, Bosch Sensortec has brought to market the industry's – according to the company – smallest 3-axis MEMS accelerometer available today.



With sensor technologies playing an integral role in emerging applications within the Internet of Things and the smart world evolving around us, there is high demand for innovative IC packaging solutions to meet stringent performance, efficiency, and footprint requirements.



“As Bosch Sensortec moved forward with our latest sensor technology, it was clear that we needed a solid and reliable partner that could effectively deliver both the technology and manufacturing capabilities required to bring our product to a dynamic market in a timely fashion,” said Wolfgang Lohner, Chief Financial Officer, Bosch Sensortec GmbH.



Lohner added, “ASE successfully delivered on both fronts, and this is testament to their demonstrated expertise and dedicated focus in evolving their technologies so we could deliver ours to our customers, and ultimately to the world beyond.”



“Semiconductor industry trends towards smaller and thinner form factors is providing major impetus for ASE to explore and develop unique packaging techniques using innovative material and process technologies,” said Fuyu Shih, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, ASE Europe. “ASE is continuously aligning the evolution of our packaging portfolio with the highly intricate technology requirements of our customer base, and our partnership with Bosch Sensortec encompassed key strategic collaboration on advanced technologies involving both WLCSP and TSV.”



Shih elaborated, “Driven by mutual desire to innovate and create, while addressing new demands related to product integration, mobility, and reliability, ASE is pleased that our deep technology integration with Bosch Sensortec produced a milestone sensor device, hence positioning them well within the market.”