© yuri-arcurs-dreamstime.com Components | August 26, 2014
ASE collaborates on MEMS device with Bosch Sensortec
Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, a largest semiconductor assembly and test service provider, has been selected by Bosch Sensortec GmbH as a key manufacturing and technology partner for production of a sensor device.
Through utilizing wafer level packaging technologies developed at ASE, Bosch Sensortec has brought to market the industry's – according to the company – smallest 3-axis MEMS accelerometer available today.
With sensor technologies playing an integral role in emerging applications within the Internet of Things and the smart world evolving around us, there is high demand for innovative IC packaging solutions to meet stringent performance, efficiency, and footprint requirements.
“As Bosch Sensortec moved forward with our latest sensor technology, it was clear that we needed a solid and reliable partner that could effectively deliver both the technology and manufacturing capabilities required to bring our product to a dynamic market in a timely fashion,” said Wolfgang Lohner, Chief Financial Officer, Bosch Sensortec GmbH.
Lohner added, “ASE successfully delivered on both fronts, and this is testament to their demonstrated expertise and dedicated focus in evolving their technologies so we could deliver ours to our customers, and ultimately to the world beyond.”
“Semiconductor industry trends towards smaller and thinner form factors is providing major impetus for ASE to explore and develop unique packaging techniques using innovative material and process technologies,” said Fuyu Shih, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, ASE Europe. “ASE is continuously aligning the evolution of our packaging portfolio with the highly intricate technology requirements of our customer base, and our partnership with Bosch Sensortec encompassed key strategic collaboration on advanced technologies involving both WLCSP and TSV.”
Shih elaborated, “Driven by mutual desire to innovate and create, while addressing new demands related to product integration, mobility, and reliability, ASE is pleased that our deep technology integration with Bosch Sensortec produced a milestone sensor device, hence positioning them well within the market.”
With sensor technologies playing an integral role in emerging applications within the Internet of Things and the smart world evolving around us, there is high demand for innovative IC packaging solutions to meet stringent performance, efficiency, and footprint requirements.
“As Bosch Sensortec moved forward with our latest sensor technology, it was clear that we needed a solid and reliable partner that could effectively deliver both the technology and manufacturing capabilities required to bring our product to a dynamic market in a timely fashion,” said Wolfgang Lohner, Chief Financial Officer, Bosch Sensortec GmbH.
Lohner added, “ASE successfully delivered on both fronts, and this is testament to their demonstrated expertise and dedicated focus in evolving their technologies so we could deliver ours to our customers, and ultimately to the world beyond.”
“Semiconductor industry trends towards smaller and thinner form factors is providing major impetus for ASE to explore and develop unique packaging techniques using innovative material and process technologies,” said Fuyu Shih, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, ASE Europe. “ASE is continuously aligning the evolution of our packaging portfolio with the highly intricate technology requirements of our customer base, and our partnership with Bosch Sensortec encompassed key strategic collaboration on advanced technologies involving both WLCSP and TSV.”
Shih elaborated, “Driven by mutual desire to innovate and create, while addressing new demands related to product integration, mobility, and reliability, ASE is pleased that our deep technology integration with Bosch Sensortec produced a milestone sensor device, hence positioning them well within the market.”
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments