© iFixit Teardowns | August 25, 2014
Project Tango Tablet teardown
Google’s ATAP group brings us yet another window into the virtual world, this time in the form of a super-powerful tablet.
Much of the same sweet tech from the Tango phone is here, along with additional connectivity and loads more power in a slimmer tin.
For this teardown, we did our fact checking with Google-the-man himself, so keep an eye out for some primary source, horse's mouth reveals.
Teardown highlights:
The Tango’s model number, NX-74751, is the registry number of the USS Yellowstone from Star Trek: Voyager. "Yellowstone" also happens to be the codename of the Tango tablet. We should've known Google was a Star Trek fan.
The Project Tango tablet is far more polished than the Project Tango phone. The thicker portion of the tablet allows room for the additional cameras, but slims down to a more typical tablet thickness.
From Google: "We also use the unique design to guide the fingers away from the camera. Given that we use the cameras for unique user experiences, it may not be obvious to the user that they are blocking them like you would when using a picture taking app.”
Riddle us this: How many screws or special fasteners does it take to secure the rear case to the front panel assembly? Zero. No adhesive either.
The custom dual-cell 7.6 V Li-ion Polymer battery is rated at around 18 Wh of energy—well over the Tango Phone's already-hefty 11.1 Wh, and juicy enough to provide plenty of power for the Tegra K1.
We took out the IR projector, custom designed by Mantis Vision, which provides infrared light that Tango uses to see the world in 3D. Curious how this works? We've got you covered. Science with iFixit is ready to satisfy all of your IR curiosities.
Chips (but no fish):
-----
More can be found at © iFixit.
Unfortunately, these evolutions dropped Tango's repairability score from a praiseworthy 9-out-of-10 phone to a lackluster 4-out-of-10 tablet. Project Tango has grown quite a bit from baby peanut to toddling youngster; with a consumer version slated for release next year, hopefully its awkward youth will give way to modularity and masterful cable management.
For this teardown, we did our fact checking with Google-the-man himself, so keep an eye out for some primary source, horse's mouth reveals.
Teardown highlights:
The Tango’s model number, NX-74751, is the registry number of the USS Yellowstone from Star Trek: Voyager. "Yellowstone" also happens to be the codename of the Tango tablet. We should've known Google was a Star Trek fan.
The Project Tango tablet is far more polished than the Project Tango phone. The thicker portion of the tablet allows room for the additional cameras, but slims down to a more typical tablet thickness.
From Google: "We also use the unique design to guide the fingers away from the camera. Given that we use the cameras for unique user experiences, it may not be obvious to the user that they are blocking them like you would when using a picture taking app.”
Riddle us this: How many screws or special fasteners does it take to secure the rear case to the front panel assembly? Zero. No adhesive either.
With more and more power available on mobile platforms, it seems the only limit is dissipating heat. The Tango is loaded with a Tegra K1 quad-core, so removing more heat means squeezing out more power. Google didn't want anything to limit Tango devs and built in a hefty heat pipe.
The custom dual-cell 7.6 V Li-ion Polymer battery is rated at around 18 Wh of energy—well over the Tango Phone's already-hefty 11.1 Wh, and juicy enough to provide plenty of power for the Tegra K1.
We took out the IR projector, custom designed by Mantis Vision, which provides infrared light that Tango uses to see the world in 3D. Curious how this works? We've got you covered. Science with iFixit is ready to satisfy all of your IR curiosities.
Chips (but no fish):
- Nvidia TD580D-A1 quad-core Tegra K1 processor
- SanDisk 4133DF4PG02X 128 GB flash memory
- Elpida FA232A2MA 2 GB LPDDR3 RAM (two ICs for 4 GB total)
- Broadcom BCM4752IUB2G integrated multi-constellation GNSS receiver
- Broadcom BCM43341XKUBG single-chip dual-band combo device supporting 802.11n, Bluetooth 4.0+HS & FM receiver
- Realtek ACL5642 Hi-Fi audio single chip with voice/sound DSP and CODEC
- STMicroelectronics STM32L151QD ultra-low-power ARM Cortex-M3 MCU
- NXP Semiconductors 546A 0108 TXD403
- ON Semiconductor NCP45560 controlled load switch
- Nvidia ICE9245B-C2 low-power, multimode RF transceiver
- Nvidia Icera ICE9045T-A2 LTE modem
- Texas Instruments TPS659121A PMU
- Skyworks 77621-11 multimode multiband power amplifier module
-----
More can be found at © iFixit.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments