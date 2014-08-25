© corepics vof dreamstime.com

Mixed component market in June but outlook brightening

ecsn, the Professional Community for the UK Electronic Components Industry has released the June performance figures for the association’s authorised distributor (afdec) membership.

The Book to Bill Ratio went into negative territory in June for only the third time in the last 18 months, but according to ecsn chairman Adam Fletcher, the outlook remains positive.



“Member confidence that faster growth in the UK and Ireland electronic components markets would be seen in 1H’14 did not materialise, and growth was at the lower end of the forecast range” Fletcher said, “but our afdec members forecast a modest increase in growth into the second half of the year, which is plausible given that no significant events or increased demand drivers are currently visible.”



He sees a very similar pattern in electronic components markets world-wide.



Looking further ahead, Fletcher said that the Sales by Month “three month moving average” for all electronic components now suggests a ‘growth’ period, which he believes is likely to be reflected in the figures for July.