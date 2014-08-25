© krzysztof gorski dreamstime.com

Picosun joins forces with IMEC

Picosun Oy, a manufacturer of Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) equipment for global industries, teams up with IMEC to realize next generation's battery technology with its advanced ALD solutions.

IMEC (headquartered in Leuven, Belgium) is a nanoelectronics research center, performing research in micro- and nanoelectronics via global partnerships in the fields of ICT (information and communications technology), healthcare, and energy. IMEC has now started working with Picosun as solution and technology provider for ALD-based energy storage components for advanced microelectronic systems such as medical implants, automotive, sensor networks, and mobile communication devices.



"We are proud of our ALD technology's continuing expansion to new industrial fields. The fact that IMEC, one of world's leading semiconductor and nanoelectronics research institutes relies on Picosun's ALD expertise to enable novel energy storage solutions for global electronic industries speaks volumes about our level of thin film processing know-how and the trust that our customers place on us," states Juhana Kostamo, Managing Director of Picosun.