Murata to acquire Peregrine Semiconductor

Murata will acquire Peregrine Semiconductor in a transaction valued at USD 471 million.

Murata Electronics North America, a subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing, and Peregrine Semiconductor Corporation (Peregrine), have entered into a definitive agreement under which Murata will acquire all outstanding shares of Peregrine not owned by Murata, for USD 12.50 per share in cash, or a total transaction value of USD 471 million (USD 465 million excluding Murata’s existing holding).



Upon closing of the transaction, Peregrine will become part of Murata’s strategy to expand its core business. Peregrine will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Murata and continue with its current business model of solving the world’s toughest RF challenges.



“This acquisition will combine Murata’s world-leading mobile RF module capabilities with Peregrine’s best-in-class RF front-end products. Peregrine has a team of talented RF engineers,” said Norio Nakajima, Executive Vice President , Director of Communication Business Unit of Murata. “Peregrine invented RF SOI, has led its development for 20 years, and accomplished a large number of industry firsts. We have worked closely with them for many years. Their innovation, including the Global 1 all-silicon integrated RF front-end, is a key strategic area for the mobile industry. This transaction will deepen our existing partnership and position us to meet the expanding opportunities in this field.”



“Murata is the world’s leading RF module and filter provider, and we have benefited from our many years of partnership with them. The combination of Murata’s leading products with Peregrine’s leading-edge SOI products will position us to compete aggressively in our chosen markets,” said Jim Cable, PhD, Chairman and CEO of Peregrine Semiconductor. “As part of the Murata team, we will be able to expand our existing partnership and speed the industry’s transition to an integrated, all-CMOS RF front-end. We remain committed to providing leading solutions to customers in all our current markets. We have huge respect for Murata’s capabilities, and look forward to jointly accomplishing great things.”



Peregrine will also provide Murata with a strong portfolio of Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) covering the entire RF SOI front-end.



The transaction, which has been approved by both companies’ boards of directors, is expected to close by the end of 2014 or early 2015, subject to Peregrine’s stockholders’ approval, regulatory approvals, and other customary closing conditions.