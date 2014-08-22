© otnaydur-dreamstime.com Components | August 22, 2014
Murata to acquire Peregrine Semiconductor
Murata will acquire Peregrine Semiconductor in a transaction valued at USD 471 million.
Murata Electronics North America, a subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing, and Peregrine Semiconductor Corporation (Peregrine), have entered into a definitive agreement under which Murata will acquire all outstanding shares of Peregrine not owned by Murata, for USD 12.50 per share in cash, or a total transaction value of USD 471 million (USD 465 million excluding Murata’s existing holding).
Upon closing of the transaction, Peregrine will become part of Murata’s strategy to expand its core business. Peregrine will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Murata and continue with its current business model of solving the world’s toughest RF challenges.
“This acquisition will combine Murata’s world-leading mobile RF module capabilities with Peregrine’s best-in-class RF front-end products. Peregrine has a team of talented RF engineers,” said Norio Nakajima, Executive Vice President , Director of Communication Business Unit of Murata. “Peregrine invented RF SOI, has led its development for 20 years, and accomplished a large number of industry firsts. We have worked closely with them for many years. Their innovation, including the Global 1 all-silicon integrated RF front-end, is a key strategic area for the mobile industry. This transaction will deepen our existing partnership and position us to meet the expanding opportunities in this field.”
“Murata is the world’s leading RF module and filter provider, and we have benefited from our many years of partnership with them. The combination of Murata’s leading products with Peregrine’s leading-edge SOI products will position us to compete aggressively in our chosen markets,” said Jim Cable, PhD, Chairman and CEO of Peregrine Semiconductor. “As part of the Murata team, we will be able to expand our existing partnership and speed the industry’s transition to an integrated, all-CMOS RF front-end. We remain committed to providing leading solutions to customers in all our current markets. We have huge respect for Murata’s capabilities, and look forward to jointly accomplishing great things.”
Peregrine will also provide Murata with a strong portfolio of Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) covering the entire RF SOI front-end.
The transaction, which has been approved by both companies’ boards of directors, is expected to close by the end of 2014 or early 2015, subject to Peregrine’s stockholders’ approval, regulatory approvals, and other customary closing conditions.
Upon closing of the transaction, Peregrine will become part of Murata’s strategy to expand its core business. Peregrine will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Murata and continue with its current business model of solving the world’s toughest RF challenges.
“This acquisition will combine Murata’s world-leading mobile RF module capabilities with Peregrine’s best-in-class RF front-end products. Peregrine has a team of talented RF engineers,” said Norio Nakajima, Executive Vice President , Director of Communication Business Unit of Murata. “Peregrine invented RF SOI, has led its development for 20 years, and accomplished a large number of industry firsts. We have worked closely with them for many years. Their innovation, including the Global 1 all-silicon integrated RF front-end, is a key strategic area for the mobile industry. This transaction will deepen our existing partnership and position us to meet the expanding opportunities in this field.”
“Murata is the world’s leading RF module and filter provider, and we have benefited from our many years of partnership with them. The combination of Murata’s leading products with Peregrine’s leading-edge SOI products will position us to compete aggressively in our chosen markets,” said Jim Cable, PhD, Chairman and CEO of Peregrine Semiconductor. “As part of the Murata team, we will be able to expand our existing partnership and speed the industry’s transition to an integrated, all-CMOS RF front-end. We remain committed to providing leading solutions to customers in all our current markets. We have huge respect for Murata’s capabilities, and look forward to jointly accomplishing great things.”
Peregrine will also provide Murata with a strong portfolio of Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) covering the entire RF SOI front-end.
The transaction, which has been approved by both companies’ boards of directors, is expected to close by the end of 2014 or early 2015, subject to Peregrine’s stockholders’ approval, regulatory approvals, and other customary closing conditions.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments