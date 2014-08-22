© otnaydur-dreamstime.com

Cirrus Logic completes acquisition of Wolfson

Cirrus Logic has completed its acquisition of Wolfson Microelectronics.

Cirrus Logic believes that the acquisition will strengthen its position on the market with a highly differentiated global customer base and end-to-end signal processing solutions, including integrated circuits and software for portable audio applications.



“Wolfson has a rich history of audio innovation, a broad catalog of audio products and a first-class customer list,” said Jason Rhode, Cirrus Logic president and chief executive officer. “This acquisition strengthens Cirrus Logic’s core business as a leader in audio signal processing components, enhances our ability to differentiate our products with software, and adds new product categories such as MEMS microphones to our portfolio.”