© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

Ephesus Lighting names new director of sales

Ephesus Lighting, an LED lighting company that designs and manufactures LED lighting solutions for challenging applications in the sports and industrial markets, has hired Mike Quijano, as Director of Sales and Business Development.

In this position, Quijano will be responsible for leading the expansion plans for the company in addition to supporting existing relationships.



“The opportunities for LED lighting solutions at sports and industrial venues continue to multiply as more and more businesses understand that the tremendous advances in LED lighting make it a fit for nearly everyone,” explained Mr. Lorenz. “Mike’s diverse background, the combination of his technical knowledge and appreciation for customer support make him uniquely qualified to lead our efforts and implement our plans for future growth.”



Quijano joins Ephesus from Future Electronics, where he served as a Regional Technical Manager/Optics Engineer since 2007.