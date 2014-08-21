© pavelgr dreamstime.com

A123 Systems appoints Patrick Hurley as CEO

A123 Systems, a developer and manufacturer of advanced lithium-ion batteries and systems, has hired Dr. Patrick Hurley as its new Chief Technology Officer.

Dr. Hurley has also assumed leadership responsibility for A123 Venture Technologies, which is the company’s research and development unit focused on a collaborative business model for innovation in Lithium-ion battery technology. He brings to A123 both academic and industry experience in transportation applications of advanced batteries.



Dr. Hurley’s subsequent industry experience has included technology leadership roles at Air Products and Chemicals and most recently Johnson Controls, where he was Executive Director of Global Core Engineering in the Power Solutions division.



In addition, Dr. Hurley will have responsibility to integrate and lead the company’s battery development activities located in Hangzhou, China. The development organisation in China was originally part of the Wanxiang Group battery investments prior to its acquisition of A123 Systems in early 2013.



“We’re excited about our ability to add considerable technical depth to the leadership team at A123. Patrick’s experience and relationships in the market, including the low voltage sector, will serve the company well as we accelerate our development of a more diverse technology portfolio” said Jason Forcier, CEO of A123 Systems. “We are investing for our future by recruiting the leadership talent we need to grow our global business.”