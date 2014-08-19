© werner de coster dreamstime.com

Zuken and SiSoft partners up

Zuken and SiSoft have united to deliver solutions for complex high-speed designs and multi-gigabit applications.

By integrating SiSoft’s signal integrity solutions for high-speed digital system design with Zuken’s 3D multi-board, system-level platform, the two companies will provide a combined design and verification flow. The companies will initially focus on integration between Zuken’s CR-8000 tool suite and SiSoft’s Quantum Channel Designer® and Quantum-SI tools.



“We see high-speed interfaces, such as PCI-Express, IEEE802.3, DDR3 and DDR4, continue to expand in applications across industries such as smartphone/tablet, automotive, defense/mil-aero, telecom, computer, and storage. At the same time, design teams are struggling to meet stringent timelines using disconnected tools. Our collaboration with SiSoft will help design teams manage their work concurrently and intelligently,” said Humair Mandavia, Executive Director of the SOZO Center, Zuken’s R&D facility in Silicon Valley.



“SiSoft’s IBIS-AMI models provide plug-and-play simulation of serializer/deserializer (SerDes) behavior using commercial EDA tools,” said Barry Katz, President and CTO of SiSoft. “They include conventional analog and algorithmic (compiled code) components which support both statistical and time-domain channel simulations running orders of magnitude faster than traditional SPICE models (up to 1 million bits/minute). This allows designers to explore large design spaces during pre-route analysis and perform comprehensive post-route validation,” he adds.