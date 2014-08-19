© mpanch dreamstime.com

Teledyne acquires Atlas Hydrographic

Teledyne Technologies' subsidiary, Teledyne RESON GmbH, has acquired assets of Atlas Hydrographic GmbH.

Based in Bremen, Germany, Atlas Hydrographic GmbH designs, manufactures, and integrates marine sonar systems for mid and deep water applications. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



“This acquisition further strengthens our marine acoustic imaging business, and significantly enhances our deep water sonar capabilities,” said Robert Mehrabian, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Teledyne. “Specifically, ATLAS HYDROGRAPHIC GmbH brings unique technology, including high-power, multi-ping acoustic transmitters and leading deep water sub-bottom profilers for ocean survey and marine science applications.”