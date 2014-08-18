© costasz dreamstime.com

Avnet extends with RSA

Avnet Technology Solutions has extended its distribution agreement with RSA, the security division of EMC, into new geographies.

The addition of the United Kingdom, France, Belgium and Luxembourg coincides with the re-launch of the business into Spain and Italy; all six countries will leverage the EMEA Competence Center in the Netherlands.



This agreement further strengthens Avnet’s security offerings following the expansion of its Security & Networking Solutions division in EMEA in June.



Steve Wheeler, channel sales director, RSA, commented, “Avnet’s proven expertise for helping resellers target growth opportunities and deliver complete business solutions aligns with our business strategy for channel development. Avnet’s new security business model and strong positioning in the datacentre will help RSA address new partner and market opportunities.”



“Our existing distribution agreement with RSA continues to expand in Europe, which means we’re well positioned to address additional high potential growth markets. We will continue to help security partners, such as RSA, develop and manage new business models for security technologies as the market evolves,” said Miriam Murphy, senior vice president, enterprise sales and marketing, Avnet Technology Solutions, EMEA.