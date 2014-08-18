© mirusiek dreamstime.com

Plessey expands its distribution network in Europe

Plessey has entered into a distribution agreement with Solid State Supplies, headquartered in Redditch, UK, to expand its European network with coverage in the UK and Ireland market for its GaN-on-Si LED products.

John Macmichael, Managing Director of Solid State Supplies said; "Plessey's GaN-on-Si technology looks set to cause major disruption in the LED lighting market. Our in-house lighting division is already geared up to support lighting and luminaire designers with these new LEDs. We look forward to a very bright future in partnership with Plessey."



David Owen, Plessey's Regional Sales Director, added, "Plessey is very pleased to join forces with a distributor that has a focused lighting division already up and running, helping the significant number of lighting and luminaire makers in the UK. Solid State Supplies has a strong portfolio of products to support the lighting eco system which is now enhanced by the addition of the Plessey GaN-on-Si LED product range. This will accelerate the time to market for Plessey LEDs in this region."