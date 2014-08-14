© yuri-arcurs-dreamstime.com

Microsemi and eInfochips to Collaborate

Microsemi Corporation, a provider of semiconductor solutions, and eInfochips, an engineering R&D services company, is collaboration to provide DO-254 compliant design services for the aerospace industry.

“Many of our aerospace customers are looking for ways to accelerate their product design. They seek reliable partners to supplement their expertise,” said Ken O’Neill, director of marketing, space and aviation, at Microsemi. “Through our relationship with eInfochips, our customers can access proven DO-254 design experience for advanced, high performance, avionics systems using our highly reliable, low power FPGAs.”



According to market outlook reports from Airbus and Boeing, approximately 1400–1800 new commercial airplanes will be manufactured each year between 2013 and 2032.



“Our clients strive to achieve reliability for their products, to clear FAA audits with minimal findings,” said Parag Mehta, chief marketing and business development officer at eInfochips. “Microsemi’s FPGAs, such as the IGLOO2 family, with SEU immune fabric configuration cells, provide the reliability essential for DO-254 compliant systems.”