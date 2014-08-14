© luchschen dreamstime.com

congatec signs with Russian distributor Eltech

congatec AG, has entered into partnership with Eltech Ltd, a distributor of electronic components and modules in Russia and neighboring C.I.S. countries.

The new partnership will strengthen congatec’s position as a provider of Computer-on-Modules (COMs) in the region.



With the signing of the distribution agreement between Eltech and congatec, customers in the Russian Federation, Belarus, Kazakhstan and other C.I.S. countries will be able to order and test the range of congatec’s industrial computer modules in the standard form factors Qseven, COM Express, XTX and ETX.



“We are very excited to work with Eltech. Their large team of highly trained sales managers and field application engineers are a welcome extension to our own local representation and will help us to evolve business in this market,” said Bernd Hacker, VP Sales and Marketing, congatec AG.



“We are happy to have congatec, the #1 EMEA Computer-on-Module supplier, as our partner. We are convinced that our cooperation will be very powerful and productive. Thanks to the wide range of congatec’s product line, based on ARM and x86 architecture, all of our customers now have the opportunity to develop outstanding embedded applications,” said Svyatoslav Shirokov, Deputy Director of Development, Eltech Ltd.