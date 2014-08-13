© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

Sondrel appoints new VP Asia Pacific as business grows

Sondrel has appointed Julian Kingsbury as VP, Asia Pacific, effective immediately.

Kingsbury, a fluent Mandarin speaker, is based in Sondrel’s Shanghai office and will work closely with the company’s management team throughout the APAC region. In this new senior-level role, a direct report to CEO Graham Curren, Kingsbury will a lead and manage further expansion.



Commenting on the appointment, Curren said:”I’m delighted to welcome Julian to Sondrel as VP, Asia Pacific. Julian has a great deal of experience in China, having spent the past ten years living and working in Shanghai. His strong, high-level contacts extend throughout China’s private and state technology industries and will be invaluable in growing our business further. In addition, Julian’s expertise at identifying and assessing new market opportunities will facilitate Sondrel’s entry into other new markets throughout APAC.”



Kingsbury joins Sondrel from Intralink, where he focused on telecommunications and RFID, assisting European and US companies expand their businesses in China by selling FMC and home networking to China’s operators and OEM vendors and licensing IC cores to and developing reference designs with China’s IC design houses.