© albert lozano dreamstime.com Components | August 13, 2014
Viking Tech partners up with Enmotus
Viking Technology, a division of Sanmina Corporation, has entered into a partnership with Enmotus, a software defined storage hybridization company.
The companies aim to develop next generation hybrid storage software that leverages emerging NVDIMM technology. This collaboration between Viking Technology and Enmotus’ device hybridization architecture provides a solution enabling enterprise IT, hyperscale datacenters, OEMs and system integrators to take advantage of virtualization and real-time tiering, using NVDIMM as the fastest tier.
"With our FuzeDrive hybrid storage software and Viking Technology’s NVDIMM (Arxcis-NV), we will be able to deliver a complete solution that can easily integrate with and greatly optimize application workloads with even greater cost efficiency," said Andy Mills, CEO and Co-Founder at Enmotus. "We designed our software to use intelligent real time MicroTiering and virtualization technology, and combined with NVDIMM technology, we will be able to push the performance limits of those techniques. We are only beginning to explore the possibilities of utilizing NVDIMM as a storage device in FuzeDrive™: it’s exciting to see how these storage innovations will define enterprise storage for the next generation of datacenters, servers and storage appliances."
“We are excited to partner with Enmotus to deliver hybridization software utilizing our NVDIMM technology,” said Hamid Shokrgozar, President of Viking Technology. “This collaboration will provide an important step toward memory class storage virtualization. The technology partnership will also offer both block and memory class access in a standard and uniform way; paving the way for innovative approaches in NVDIMM deployments in the enterprise storage market and hyper-scale datacenters. Our goal is to achieve the most cost effective enterprise storage solution for our customers without compromising performance.”
