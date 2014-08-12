© maksim-pasko-dreamstime.com

CSR signs new distribution agreement with Future Electronics

CSR plc, a provider of multifunction connectivity, audio, automotive and location platforms, has signed a distribution agreement with Future Electronics.

Through its dedicated wireless and RF business unit, Future Connectivity Solutions, Future will promote and sell CSR’s high performance ICs across North, Central and South America. Future will offer CSR’s full portfolio including solutions for connected home, automotive, voice & music, and lighting and industrial.



“The fast growing Internet of Things (IoT) is driving accelerated interest for CSR products and working with Future will help us take advantage of that exciting market growth,” says Jong K. Pak, VP of WW Business Operations at CSR. “By leveraging Future Connectivity Solutions’ dedicated wireless expertise, we can rapidly extend our reach to new customers while also adding strong technical and customer support for customers throughout the Americas.”



“CSR’s product portfolio will enhance our IC and SoC offering within our fastest growing wireless areas, allowing our dedicated wireless engineers to provide an even wider range of product solutions and support to our customer base.” says Matthew Rotholz, Vice President Marketing of Future Connectivity Solutions.