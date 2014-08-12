© andrzej thiel dreamstime.com

Arrow inks it with Fujitsu

Arrow Electronics and Fujitsu, has entered into an agreement making Arrow the primary distributor of Fujitsu enterprise products in the United States.

Under the terms of the agreement, Arrow now offers the complete line of Fujitsu enterprise products ranging from Fujitsu Primergy and Fujitsu Primequest x86 servers to Eternus storage systems.



"We continue to see strong interest in converged solutions in the channel, as well as the continued migration toward industry-standard servers in the enterprise datacenter," said Howard Goldberg, president of Arrow's North American enterprise computing solutions segment. "The addition of Fujitsu furthers Arrow's commitment to provide solution providers with extensive options for delivering integrated solutions that make sense for their customers."



"The rapid consolidation of compute and virtualization resources in the datacenter creates new solution stacks for customers, especially around converged infrastructure and software-defined architectures," said Alex Lam, vice president of the enterprise business at Fujitsu America, Inc. "Our agreement with Arrow represents a great synergy of premier Fujitsu enterprise-grade solutions with Arrow's preeminent channel distribution and partner capabilities. Through our relationship, Fujitsu and Arrow will together be able to bring to the channel a full breadth of end-to-end enterprise solutions – a benefit few can deliver."