© nickondr dreamstime.com

Solution contracts for Data Respons

Data Respons has signed contracts of SEK 9 million (EUR 980'293) with a Swedish industrial blue chip company. The contract comprises both new products and extensions of ongoing deliveries.

Data Respons will deliver advanced computer solutions that are embedded into the customer's industrial products. The deliveries will take place next year.



- We have worked with this customer over many years and we are pleased to see increasing volumes. We are well positioned in a wide range of their industrial products and expect significant growth in coming years, says CEO of Data Respons ASA Kenneth Ragnvaldsen.