Osram to acquire Clay Paky

Osram is set to strengthen its position in entertainment lighting and agreed to acquire Clay Paky, a maker of entertainment lighting for shows and events.

The company from Northern Italy is privately owned and recently generated annual sales of more than EUR 60 million. Its products include so-called moving heads, follow spots and projectors. They are used at live concerts, in theaters and studios as well as in the area of architainment.



Both parties agreed not to disclose financial details of the transaction, which is expected to close by the end of the current calendar year. “Clay Paky is a selective addition and improves the position of the specialty lighting business unit in a highly attractive market”, said Wolfgang Dehen, Chief Executive Officer of Osram. The acquisition is subject to approval by the relevant antitrust authorities.



“The combination of Osram and Clay Paky will form a leading professional entertainment lighting systems provider with a strong expertise in SSL technologies such as LED and laser light”, said Hans-Joachim Schwabe, CEO of Osram Specialty Lighting.