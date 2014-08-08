© maksim-pasko-dreamstime.com

America II inks it with Taiwan Semiconductor

America II has entered into a distribution agreement with Taiwan Semiconductor.

“We’re in a period where the independent channel is really thriving,” said Brian Ellison, President of America II Electronics. “So our continued focus is the expansion of our supply chain to meet the growing customer demand. Part of our Blended Distribution℠ model centers on developing the authorized side of our business via direct manufacturer relationships. Our partnership with Taiwan Semiconductor presents an excellent opportunity. It allows us to deliver some of the best services and solutions to our expanding customer base, while we strengthen our line card and build upon our existing success.”



Under terms of the agreement, America II will have North and South American distribution rights to Taiwan Semiconductor’s broad line of products.



“We’re excited to name America II as an authorized distributor,” said Kevin Aie, President, Americas at Taiwan Semiconductor. “America II is a successful global distributor. They have significant sales coverage around the world, which will help us expand our distribution channel and grow market share. We believe their industry experience and market knowledge will foster an extremely successful partnership.”