Ushio acquires LED business of Oclaro Japan

Ushio's wholly owned subsidiary Ushio Opto Semiconductors, headquartered in Tokyo, has signed a demerger agreement with Oclaro Japan, a wholly owned subsidiary of Oclaro.

Through this agreement, Ushio Opto Semiconductors will acquire the LED, red, violet and part of the infrared laser diode business from Oclaro Japan. The acquired activity is primarily located in Komoro, Japan and includes approximately 80 employees.



“Today, optical processes and applications have become more and more diversified and important in the industry. We at Ushio will provide a variety of light sources, including high-brightness and high-quality LEDs and LDs, as well as our existing lamp products to meet the diversified needs of our customers,” commented Shiro Sugata, President and CEO, Ushio INC.



“We are pleased to sign this agreement with Ushio, it was critical for Oclaro Japan to find a respected partner that would provide new opportunities to our Komoro employees and continued support and innovation to our customers.” commented Tadayuki Kanno, President of Oclaro Japan.



The closing of the transaction is expected to occur during the fourth calendar quarter of 2014.