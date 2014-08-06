© photographer dreamstime.com

New Swedish contract for Data Respons

Data Respons has signed a contract with a new customer in Sweden. The contract value is SEK 8 million in total and will be delivered during the next year.

The contract includes the delivery of advanced computer solutions that are embedded into the customer's end products.



- Our client provides control- and communication solutions for markets like transport and automotive. This is the first delivery cycle and we see further opportunities with this customer going forward, says CEO Kenneth Ragnvaldsen.