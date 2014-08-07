© fotosonar dreamstime.com

Concord Components inks it with America Semiconductor

Concord Components has signed a distribution agreement with America Semiconductor.

Under the agreement, Concord Components is charged with strengthening America Semiconductor’s supply chain throughout North America.



“This is an exciting opportunity for Concord Components to increase the depth to our current line card and offer added value to our customer base,” said Rob Surber, Concord Component’s CEO. “By stocking America Semiconductor’s parts, we are even better positioned to improve our customers’ time-to-market and lower the overall cost of their products. Our new partnership further enables us to deliver complete supply chain solutions and establish efficient single source supplier relationships. We expect this alignment will enable mutual and sustainable growth for both our companies.”



Concord Components will stock and distribute parts for OEMs/ODMs involved in America Semiconductor’s target industries, including alternative energy, oil drilling, power grid, welding, HVAC, and transportation. To optimize customers’ time-to-market capabilities, they will maintain a large inventory of America Semiconductor’s components at their Nebraska headquarters and distribution center, as well as in their New York and North Carolina facilities



“We welcome Concord Components to America Semiconductor’s distribution network as they are an excellent fit with our business plan,” commented Jeffrey Simon, America Semiconductor’s Co-CEO. “They have a long-standing reputation for customer responsiveness and unparalleled expertise within the industries we target. We look forward to their assistance in expanding the reach of our distribution within existing markets, as well as helping us uncover new opportunities. Concord Components’ best-in-class supply chain solutions will provide our customers with significant advantages in price, quality and design support.”