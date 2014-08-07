© fotosonar dreamstime.com Components | August 07, 2014
Concord Components inks it with America Semiconductor
Concord Components has signed a distribution agreement with America Semiconductor.
Under the agreement, Concord Components is charged with strengthening America Semiconductor’s supply chain throughout North America.
“This is an exciting opportunity for Concord Components to increase the depth to our current line card and offer added value to our customer base,” said Rob Surber, Concord Component’s CEO. “By stocking America Semiconductor’s parts, we are even better positioned to improve our customers’ time-to-market and lower the overall cost of their products. Our new partnership further enables us to deliver complete supply chain solutions and establish efficient single source supplier relationships. We expect this alignment will enable mutual and sustainable growth for both our companies.”
Concord Components will stock and distribute parts for OEMs/ODMs involved in America Semiconductor’s target industries, including alternative energy, oil drilling, power grid, welding, HVAC, and transportation. To optimize customers’ time-to-market capabilities, they will maintain a large inventory of America Semiconductor’s components at their Nebraska headquarters and distribution center, as well as in their New York and North Carolina facilities
“We welcome Concord Components to America Semiconductor’s distribution network as they are an excellent fit with our business plan,” commented Jeffrey Simon, America Semiconductor’s Co-CEO. “They have a long-standing reputation for customer responsiveness and unparalleled expertise within the industries we target. We look forward to their assistance in expanding the reach of our distribution within existing markets, as well as helping us uncover new opportunities. Concord Components’ best-in-class supply chain solutions will provide our customers with significant advantages in price, quality and design support.”
“This is an exciting opportunity for Concord Components to increase the depth to our current line card and offer added value to our customer base,” said Rob Surber, Concord Component’s CEO. “By stocking America Semiconductor’s parts, we are even better positioned to improve our customers’ time-to-market and lower the overall cost of their products. Our new partnership further enables us to deliver complete supply chain solutions and establish efficient single source supplier relationships. We expect this alignment will enable mutual and sustainable growth for both our companies.”
Concord Components will stock and distribute parts for OEMs/ODMs involved in America Semiconductor’s target industries, including alternative energy, oil drilling, power grid, welding, HVAC, and transportation. To optimize customers’ time-to-market capabilities, they will maintain a large inventory of America Semiconductor’s components at their Nebraska headquarters and distribution center, as well as in their New York and North Carolina facilities
“We welcome Concord Components to America Semiconductor’s distribution network as they are an excellent fit with our business plan,” commented Jeffrey Simon, America Semiconductor’s Co-CEO. “They have a long-standing reputation for customer responsiveness and unparalleled expertise within the industries we target. We look forward to their assistance in expanding the reach of our distribution within existing markets, as well as helping us uncover new opportunities. Concord Components’ best-in-class supply chain solutions will provide our customers with significant advantages in price, quality and design support.”
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments