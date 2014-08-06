© albert lozano dreamstime.com

DynCorp International awarded land mobile radio contract

The U.S. Army has awarded DynCorp International (DI) a contract to provide land mobile radio support in Kosovo.

“We are excited to be expanding our footprint in Kosovo, where we have supported the U.S. Army and other customers for several years,” said Chris Bernhardt, DynCorp International president and acting vice president, DynLogistics. “We look forward to continuing our strong partnership with NATO Kosovo Forces.”



DI team members will provide services including repair and maintenance of Motorola land mobile radio equipment, transmission systems and airfield electronics including handheld accessories, base and mobile accessories equipment to include remote repeater sites. DI has supported Kosovo Forces (KFOR) and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) since 2007, providing a variety of services including mentoring, aviation maintenance and base support.



The competitively-awarded contract has one base year with two, six-month options and a total contract value of USD 978,000 if all options are exercised.