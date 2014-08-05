© Cambridge Mechatronics Ltd.

Foxconn buys actuators from CML

Cambridge Mechatronics Ltd. (CML) has signed the first customer for its smart metal alloy (SMA) optical image stabilization (OIS) actuators: Foxconn.

CML and its partner, Hutchinson Technology Inc. (HTI) have been developing OIS actuators in collaboration with Foxconn's camera division for over 18 months to deliver the first SMA OIS smartphone cameras into production and to define a roadmap of next generation products. Following design wins in May, smartphones with cameras built by Foxconn using SMA OIS actuators will reach the market in September of this year.



The pairing of HTI's fully automated production facilities and the scale of Foxconn's manufacturing operations will allow OIS cameras using CML's smart metal technology to be produced in volumes of millions a month, with the ability to quickly ramp capacity according to customer demand. The three companies began collaborating to respond to the escalating demand for high resolution OIS smartphone cameras produced at a competitive cost.



"After our joint program of development and production investment, Foxconn is now in a position to integrate the SMA OIS actuator into its camera modules on high volume production lines to satisfy customer demand," said Kelvin Chu of Foxconn’s camera division sales.



Keith Johnson, HTI’s Director of New Business Development Marketing & Sales commented, "We are delighted to be working with Foxconn to deliver the first SMA OIS smartphone cameras to the market and to define future products that leverage our large scale, automated production capacity and our many years of experience as a critical precision component supplier to the hard disk drive industry."



"HTI and Foxconn constitute the ideal supply chain to deliver SMA OIS actuators into the market and produce the volumes and quality that the smartphone market requires," stated Dominic Webber, CML's Director of Marketing.