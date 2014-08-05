© aydindurdu-dreamstime.com

Keysight - now up and running

Keysight Technologies, the electronic measurement business of Agilent Technologies has now begun operating under the Keysight name.

It will remain a wholly owned subsidiary of Agilent Technologies until early November when the separation is expected to be completed and Keysight begins trading on the NYSE under the symbol KEYS.



"As we launch our new company, we are mindful of our rich heritage as part of Agilent and prior to that, Hewlett-Packard," said Ron Nersesian, Keysight president and CEO. "We are also mindful of our responsibility and commitment to our stakeholders including customers, our shareholders and our employees. We look forward to the many opportunities ahead that will allow us to focus solely on electronic measurement and showcase the leading-edge technologies that our customers have come to expect."