Vishay orders Aixtron System

Vishay Semiconductor GmbH, Heilbronn, has acquired an MOCVD system from Aixtron to expand its infrared LED production capacities.

The company aims to substantially extend its product portfolio in this area. The system was delivered to Vishay at the end of March.



“We opted for Aixtron’s planetary reactor, as it deposits high-quality layers and offers very high production stability, long operating times, and high throughput rates. Not only that, Aixtron will support us with process expertise, thus enabling us to rapidly and efficiently expand our gallium arsenide-based infrared LED production”, commented Dr. Heinz Nather, Senior Vice President OPTO Division at Vishay Semiconductor.



“We are delighted to have convinced Vishay Semiconductor, one of the world’s leading producers of semiconductors and power electronics, with our range of technologies and services”, remarked Dr. Frank Schulte, Vice President of Aixtron Europe. “We have great expectations of our ongoing cooperation with Vishay.”