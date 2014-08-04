© solstudio dreamstime.com Components | August 04, 2014
TruePosition and Ericsson settle antitrust litigation
TruePosition and Ericsson have reached an amicable settlement of TruePosition's antitrust case against Ericsson.
The lawsuit had alleged undue delay in the standardization of Uplink Time Difference of Arrival (U-TDOA) technology for LTE wireless networks in 3GPP. The terms of the settlement will not be publicly disclosed, except that TruePosition has withdrawn any allegations of wrongdoing against Ericsson, and Ericsson did not pay TruePosition any money to settle the case.
Commenting on the settlement, Craig Waggy, TruePosition's CEO said: "We are pleased that the primary aim of the lawsuit - full standardization of U-TDOA for LTE - has now been achieved. As of June 2014, U-TDOA has completed the performance stage of 3GPP standardization and is fully included in Release 11 of the 3GPP standards. We also are pleased to move forward with marketing our fully standardized U-TDOA LTE solution to wireless carriers with critical public safety needs, such as E-911."
Nina Macpherson, Senior VP and General Counsel, Ericsson, also commented on the settlement, stating, "We are happy to put this case behind us. Ericsson takes pride in its technical leadership in wireless standard setting activities and looks forward to continuing to take a leading role in future 3GPP standard setting, including for LTE-Advanced and future generations of wireless technology."
