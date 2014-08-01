© rob hill dreamstime.com Embedded | August 01, 2014
Kontron reports solid Q2 results
Kontron reported a solid performance in the second quarter of 2014, particularly in order entry and revenues.
Order entry for continuing operations increased by 5.8 percent to EUR 120.4 million (Q2 2013: EUR 113.8 million). Kontron generated revenues from continuing operations of EUR 116.1 million, after EUR 116.2 million in the same quarter last year. Taking into account one-off effects resulting from the switch to a royalty model for two customers in North America as well as currency effects, revenues increased by 9.7 percent. The book-to-bill ratio exceeded 1.0 for the third consecutive quarter. The gross margin amounted to 25.9 percent (Q2 2013: 26.7 percent).
“Our development in the first half of the year is promising and meets our expectations for the financial year 2014. We are on track – not only regarding our financial performance, but also in terms of our internal homework“, says Rolf Schwirz, CEO of Kontron AG. “Now, our focus will turn back primarily to our core business again: providing high-performance ECT products and services to our customers worldwide. We have already started to improve our access to the major growth regions in the ECT market in order to secure future revenues.”
Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for continuing operations and before restructuring costs decreased slightly to EUR 3.7 million, after EUR 4.3 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Earnings in this quarter were affected by restructuring costs of EUR 1.7 million. Thus, the reported EBIT for continuing operations increased to EUR 2.0 million (Q2 2013: EUR 0.2 million).
“Our equity ratio of 57 percent underscores Kontron’s solid financial footing“, says Michael Boy, CFO of Kontron AG. “On 26 May 2014, we signed an amended contract for our credit facility. As such, all ‘New Kontron’ measures and our plans for further growth are soundly financed.”
Cash flow from continuing operations in the second quarter amounted to EUR -7.5 million, after EUR -2.0 million in the same period of the previous year. This decrease is mainly due to the increase in trade payables compared to the prior-year period.
Kontron’s move to Augsburg and Deggendorf is proceeding smoothly and as planned. Engineering teams and production from Roding are now installed in Augsburg. Moreover, all new production facilities have already received full certification. Construction of the new building in Augsburg is also progressing well. All other relocation measures are scheduled to be completed by the end of November 2014.
“Our development in the first half of the year is promising and meets our expectations for the financial year 2014. We are on track – not only regarding our financial performance, but also in terms of our internal homework“, says Rolf Schwirz, CEO of Kontron AG. “Now, our focus will turn back primarily to our core business again: providing high-performance ECT products and services to our customers worldwide. We have already started to improve our access to the major growth regions in the ECT market in order to secure future revenues.”
Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for continuing operations and before restructuring costs decreased slightly to EUR 3.7 million, after EUR 4.3 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Earnings in this quarter were affected by restructuring costs of EUR 1.7 million. Thus, the reported EBIT for continuing operations increased to EUR 2.0 million (Q2 2013: EUR 0.2 million).
“Our equity ratio of 57 percent underscores Kontron’s solid financial footing“, says Michael Boy, CFO of Kontron AG. “On 26 May 2014, we signed an amended contract for our credit facility. As such, all ‘New Kontron’ measures and our plans for further growth are soundly financed.”
Cash flow from continuing operations in the second quarter amounted to EUR -7.5 million, after EUR -2.0 million in the same period of the previous year. This decrease is mainly due to the increase in trade payables compared to the prior-year period.
Kontron’s move to Augsburg and Deggendorf is proceeding smoothly and as planned. Engineering teams and production from Roding are now installed in Augsburg. Moreover, all new production facilities have already received full certification. Construction of the new building in Augsburg is also progressing well. All other relocation measures are scheduled to be completed by the end of November 2014.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments